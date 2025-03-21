New EV policy: Delhi may ban petrol two-wheeler registrations from 2026

The Delhi government is planning to ban new registrations of petrol two-wheelers starting August 2026, according to a report by The Times of India.

This move is expected to form a key pillar of the upcoming Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, which aims to promote cleaner mobility in the capital.

If implemented, only electric scooters and motorcycles will be available for new buyers in Delhi after the deadline. The policy also proposes that every household should have at least one electric vehicle as their third car to support a gradual shift to electric mobility.

No more petrol and diesel three-wheelers

The report also stated that the government plans to stop registering new petrol and diesel three-wheelers from August 2024. Existing CNG-run auto-rickshaws that are over 10 years old may need to be replaced with electric ones or retrofitted with electric powertrains.

To support this transition, authorities are expanding the city’s EV charging infrastructure. This includes setting up more public charging stations and mandating EV charging provisions in new buildings and public spaces.

Delhi is aiming for 95% EV adoption by 2027

Delhi aims to achieve 95 per cent electric vehicle adoption by 2027, making it one of India’s most ambitious clean mobility initiatives. The original Delhi EV Policy, 2020, which helped accelerate EV adoption, expired in August 2024 and has been extended several times. The upcoming EV Policy 2.0 is expected to provide a comprehensive long-term roadmap for the city’s electric future.

Why an aggressive push for EVs is needed in Delhi

Delhi has faced a severe pollution crisis for years, with air quality regularly reaching hazardous levels, particularly in winter. The primary causes include vehicular emissions from more than 13 million registered vehicles, industrial pollution, construction dust, and the burning of waste.

One of the biggest contributors is stubble burning in neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana, which often blankets the city in smog.

Additionally, adverse weather conditions such as low temperatures and stagnant wind patterns trap pollutants, further worsening air quality. This has led to increased cases of respiratory diseases, cardiovascular issues, and reduced life expectancy. It has also imposed heavy economic costs through higher healthcare expenses and loss of productivity.

To combat the crisis, the Delhi government has introduced several measures, including the Odd-Even vehicle rule, construction bans during peak pollution months, and the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to impose emergency pollution control protocols.

The Delhi EV Policy is one of the government’s core strategies to reduce vehicle emissions, alongside efforts such as plantation drives and the installation of smog towers.

(With inputs)