Calcutta HC to hear plea for further probe into RG Kar case on March 24

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest
The parents of the victim have claimed that there were others involved in the crime (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court will on Monday hear a petition by the parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital seeking further probe into the crime.

The lawyer representing the parents mentioned the matter before Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, stating that the Supreme Court had asked them to move the designated single bench of the HC with their plea.

Justice Ghosh on Thursday said that the matter will appear in Monday's list for hearing in his court as "to be mentioned".

The parents in their petition have prayed for further probe by the CBI, which was entrusted with the investigation into the rape and murder that happened on August 9, by the HC.

The court of Justice Ghosh had asked the parents to seek clarification from the SC, the lawyer noted.

The clarification was sought since a suo motu matter with regard to the rape and murder was pending before the apex court, he said.

The lawyer submitted that the Supreme Court has given the parents the liberty to pursue the petition before this court.

Stating that the matter was extremely urgent, he prayed for an early hearing of the petition.

Directing him to serve notice to the respondents in the matter, Justice Ghosh said the matter will appear in the list for hearing on Monday.

Former civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been sentenced to imprisonment till the end of his natural life by the Sealdah sessions court after finding him guilty of the rape and murder of the doctor.

The central agency is, however, continuing its investigation into the matter.

The parents of the victim have claimed that there were others involved in the crime and sought that all of those who may be directly or indirectly involved be brought to book.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

