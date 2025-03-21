Rajya Sabha disposes of disqualification petitions of 3 NCP, NCP-SP members

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday disposed of petitions seeking disqualification of three MPs belonging to the NCP and NCP-SP from the House after the two parties sought no further action in the matter.

A petition under Rule 6(2) of the Members of Rajya Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985, was presented on November 20, 2023 by Praful Patel as regards Vandana Chavan and Fauzia Khan, another member Rajya Sabha (3rd April, 2020 to 2nd April, 2026), for the Chairman's consideration.

On November 21, 2023 another such petition was presented by Chavan regarding Patel.

Both petitions were in essence under Tenth Schedule of the Constitution- provisions as to disqualification on ground of defection.

During the morning session, Dhankhar informed the House that while the issue was engaging his attention, two even dated communications were received (February 3, 2025) one from Sharad Pawar, leader of NCP-SP, and the other from Praful Patel, leader of NCP both urging that no further action be taken in the matter.

"After bestowing my earnest attention, while going into tenability of the petitions as also these contextual interventions, I find it expedient to give quietus to both the petitions and the same are accordingly disposed off," the Chairman said.

Chavan, upon completion of her tenure, ceased to be a Member of the Rajya Sabha on April 2, 2024.

Patel had resigned on February 27, 2024 and re-elected to Rajya Sabha for six years, with effect from April 3, 2024.

Fauzia Khan's term ends in April next year.