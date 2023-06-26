Home / India News / Delhi Police destroys 16,000 kg seized narcotics on Int'l Drug Abuse Day

Delhi Police destroys 16,000 kg seized narcotics on Int'l Drug Abuse Day

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inaugurated a programme at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt Ltd in the RU Nagar Industrial area, GTK Road, where the drugs seized by the Crime Branch

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
About 16,000 kilograms drugs and other psychotropic substances seized by the Delhi Police were destroyed in the northwestern part of the city on the International Day Against Drug Abuse Day on Monday, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inaugurated a programme at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt Ltd in the RU Nagar Industrial area, GTK Road, where the drugs seized by the Crime Branch and Special Cell were destroyed, an official statement said.

The programme was attended by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other officers of city police, it added.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

