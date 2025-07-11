Delhi Police directs Aerocity outlets to store CCTV footage for 90 days

The Delhi Police has directed all commercial establishments, including hotels and petrol pumps, in the Aerocity area to install "a sufficient number" of CCTV cameras covering a 50-metre radius in front of their premises, with mandatory storage of footage for at least 90 days.

According to an order issued by ACP Vir Krishan Pal Singh (sub-division, Palam, IGI, airport), anyone contravening the order will be liable to be punished in accordance with the provisions of Section 223(a), which refers to disobedience of an order by a public servant, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The order, which comes ahead of Independence Day, will remain in force till September 2, officials said.

"The owner/manager of the hotel/guest house/restaurant/petrol pump should ensure that the CCTV system is in proper working order and in case any defect is noticed, immediate action to get it rectified should be taken," according to the order issued last week. "An entry should be made in the register and intimation in writing should be sent to the police station simultaneously to be duly received from the duty officer of the police Station, mentioning the daily diary number on the intimation," it said. Aerocity, near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, is a hub of luxurious hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs. It sees a steady footfall of international tourists.

Last month, three men impersonating police personnel allegedly robbed a motorcycle from a security guard in Aerocity. The order said, "There have been incidents of murder, rape, and robbery in the streets and hotels, guest houses, restaurants, petrol pumps, banquet halls for marriage and other functions in Delhi in the past, causing loss of life and property." Therefore, it is necessary to take speedy measures in this regard to prevent danger to human life or safety and to thwart any untoward incidents which may affect the peace and tranquillity of the area, it said. "The owner/manager of the hotel/guest house shall maintain a proper entry record of persons and copies of IDs who book a room for temporary or permanent stay.