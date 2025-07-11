Home / India News / Delhi Police directs Aerocity outlets to store CCTV footage for 90 days

Delhi Police directs Aerocity outlets to store CCTV footage for 90 days

Aerocity, near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, is a hub of luxurious hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs. It sees a steady footfall of international tourists

Delhi Police
The order said, "There have been incidents of murder, rape, and robbery in the streets and hotels, guest houses, restaurants, petrol pumps, banquet halls for marriage and other functions in Delhi in the past, causing loss of life and property."
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
The Delhi Police has directed all commercial establishments, including hotels and petrol pumps, in the Aerocity area to install "a sufficient number" of CCTV cameras covering a 50-metre radius in front of their premises, with mandatory storage of footage for at least 90 days.

According to an order issued by ACP Vir Krishan Pal Singh (sub-division, Palam, IGI, airport), anyone contravening the order will be liable to be punished in accordance with the provisions of Section 223(a), which refers to disobedience of an order by a public servant, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The order, which comes ahead of Independence Day, will remain in force till September 2, officials said.

"The owner/manager of the hotel/guest house/restaurant/petrol pump should ensure that the CCTV system is in proper working order and in case any defect is noticed, immediate action to get it rectified should be taken," according to the order issued last week.

"An entry should be made in the register and intimation in writing should be sent to the police station simultaneously to be duly received from the duty officer of the police Station, mentioning the daily diary number on the intimation," it said.

Last month, three men impersonating police personnel allegedly robbed a motorcycle from a security guard in Aerocity.

"The owner/manager of the hotel/guest house shall maintain a proper entry record of persons and copies of IDs who book a room for temporary or permanent stay.

"During the course of monitoring of the CCTV system, the manager or anyone specifically designated by the owner/manager for real time monitoring of the CCTV shall immediately inform the Police Control Room on number 112 and also the nearest police station in case any suspect person or activity is noticed," the order said.

Establishment owners are also required to hand over a copy of the footage whenever demanded by authorities, it said.

The order, however, does not specify the exact number of CCTV cameras to be installed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

