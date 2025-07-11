Home / India News / Aadhaar enrolment gets tougher as UIDAI rolls out new norms to curb fraud

Aadhaar enrolment gets tougher as UIDAI rolls out new norms to curb fraud

UIDAI introduces real-time document verification and cross-database checks to reduce misuse and prevent fake Aadhaar issuances

AADHAR, IDENTITY PROOF, ID PROOF
With stricter KYC checks, Aadhaar enrolment will now undergo cross-verification with digital records.
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has implemented stricter rules for Aadhaar enrolment and updates, introducing real-time document verification and cross-database checks.
 
The changes are aimed at enhancing the credibility of the Aadhaar system, which is used by over 1.4 billion residents across India.
 

Why the changes?

 
The Aadhaar system is a critical part of India’s digital identity infrastructure. In the past 15 years, over 1.4 billion Aadhaar numbers have been created. This includes people who have passed away.
 
In March 2025 alone, UIDAI generated two million new Aadhaar numbers and processed updates for 19.1 million existing records.
 
Nearly all adults in the country now have Aadhaar, and even newborns are getting it shortly after birth. The card is also used for nearly all activities, from bank accounts and mobile SIMs to welfare schemes and taxation.
 
So, the government is now tightening the rules specifically for new adult registrations, amid growing concerns over fake or duplicate enrolments and misuse of Aadhaar for unlawful purposes.
 

Key changes in the enrolment process

 
To enhance security and reliability, the UIDAI is now turning to digital records such as passports, ration cards, birth and school certificates for real-time verification during Aadhaar enrolment and updates. This move aims to tighten checks and make the system more robust.
 
UIDAI has also introduced a new verification tool that cross-references applicant details with various online databases - including driving licences, PAN cards, MGNREGS records, and even electricity bills. This added layer of scrutiny aligns with centralised know your customer (KYC) norms and is expected to create a more consistent, fraud-proof identity system.
 
While the Aadhaar Act clearly states that the Aadhaar number is not proof of citizenship or domicile, the new measures are geared towards ensuring that only Indian citizens are issued Aadhaar in the future.
 

What this means for you

 
Those applying for Aadhaar for the first time must provide either a valid PAN card or an Indian passport as proof of identity. Other things to keep in mind include:
  • Double-check documents before heading to an enrolment centre, as incomplete or unverifiable documents may lead to rejection.
  • Prepare for additional checks, especially for major changes in personal details.
  • Expect longer processing times.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NHAI to blacklist users misusing loose FASTags to reduce toll delays

LIVE news updates: Trump says he plans to hike tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

50 million duped: PACL director arrested in India's biggest Ponzi scam

Nuh violence: Have right to worship, says accused; moves Punjab, Haryana HC

Arunachal highway through tiger reserve approved by wildlife board

Topics :India NewsAadhar cardUIDAIfraudsAadhaar card link to Pan cardKYC normsdriving licences

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story