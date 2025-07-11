Aadhaar enrolment gets tougher as UIDAI rolls out new norms to curb fraud

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has implemented stricter rules for Aadhaar enrolment and updates, introducing real-time document verification and cross-database checks.

The changes are aimed at enhancing the credibility of the Aadhaar system, which is used by over 1.4 billion residents across India.

Why the changes?

The Aadhaar system is a critical part of India’s digital identity infrastructure. In the past 15 years, over 1.4 billion Aadhaar numbers have been created. This includes people who have passed away.

In March 2025 alone, UIDAI generated two million new Aadhaar numbers and processed updates for 19.1 million existing records.

Nearly all adults in the country now have Aadhaar, and even newborns are getting it shortly after birth. The card is also used for nearly all activities, from bank accounts and mobile SIMs to welfare schemes and taxation. So, the government is now tightening the rules specifically for new adult registrations, amid growing concerns over fake or duplicate enrolments and misuse of Aadhaar for unlawful purposes. Key changes in the enrolment process To enhance security and reliability, the UIDAI is now turning to digital records such as passports, ration cards, birth and school certificates for real-time verification during Aadhaar enrolment and updates. This move aims to tighten checks and make the system more robust.

UIDAI has also introduced a new verification tool that cross-references applicant details with various online databases - including driving licences, PAN cards, MGNREGS records, and even electricity bills. This added layer of scrutiny aligns with centralised know your customer (KYC) norms and is expected to create a more consistent, fraud-proof identity system. While the Aadhaar Act clearly states that the Aadhaar number is not proof of citizenship or domicile, the new measures are geared towards ensuring that only Indian citizens are issued Aadhaar in the future. What this means for you Those applying for Aadhaar for the first time must provide either a valid PAN card or an Indian passport as proof of identity. Other things to keep in mind include: