Delhi police inspect trucks at borders amid anti-pollution restrictions

To curtail the pollution situation in the national capital and ensure the implementation of anti-pollution measures in the city, the Delhi police inspected the trucks carrying non-essential goods at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders on Friday night, as the GRAP 4 regulations are in place.

Under the final stage (Stage IV) of the Centre's action plan, only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi, with exemptions granted to those involved in essential services.

Visuals from the Ghazipur border showed the police team monitoring the trucks entering Delhi. Only CNG and electric trucks are allowed to enter Delhi.

Another team of Delhi Police at the Tikri border checked the trucks entering the national capital.

This development comes as the city on Friday saw a marginal improvement in the toxic air following spells of sudden rainfall.

The overall air quality in Delhi at 7 am on Friday was 407, per the government's air-quality monitoring agency, SAFAR. The Air Quality Index recorded at 10 am was 361, which, according to the index range, falls in the 'very poor' category, which is a slight improvement against week long 'severe' category.

For the next two days post-Diwali Sunday, the weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with mist or shallow fog in the mornings, and afterwards, for the subsequent two days, it has forecast mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the mornings.

Delhi government is making efforts to execute anti-pollution measures, and it is also considering the idea of 'artificial rain' to curtail the pollution issue. Several ministers of the Aam Admi Party were also seen on the ground on Thursday night inspecting the execution of anti-pollution initiatives.

Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital.