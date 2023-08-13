Home / India News / Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Independence Day on Tuesday

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Independence Day on Tuesday

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city on Tuesday, when Independence Day will be celebrated.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
According to the advisory, traffic for the general public around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15, will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am.

It will be open to only authorised vehicles, it added.

Eight road stretches -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will remain closed for general traffic on Tuesday, the advisory said issued on Sunday said.

Vehicles that do not have parking labels for Independence Day may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, it said.

For north to south access, commuters can take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjang Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SP Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkulan Road, Rani Jhansi Road, and reach their destinations in north Delhi and vice-versa, the advisory said.

Similarly, commuters going from east to west can take NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road, under AllMS Flyover Ring Road, NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviray Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, SP Marg/Ridge Road, accordingly and vice versa, it stated.

Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed on that day, it said.

Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 am Monday to 11 am Tuesday. Interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 am Monday to 11 am Tuesday, the advisory stated.

Local city buses, including from the DTC, should not move on Ring Road from 12 am Monday to 11 am Tuesday between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Ring Road - NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and should take available alternative routes, it said.

Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed or diverted. Normal bus service will be restored after 11 am Tuesday, the advisory stated.

All buses, otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mon Gate, ISBT Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal, shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road, it added.

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

