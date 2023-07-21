Home / India News / Delhi Police prohibits flying aerial objects from July 22 to August 16

Paragliding, hot air balloon, and remotely piloted aircrafts, among other aerial platforms will be considered security risks from July 22 to August 16

BS Web Team New Delhi
A cloth in the colours of the national flag is tied by the rampart of the Red Fort during the full dress rehearsal of the 72nd Independence Day function, in New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
In light of potential security threats posed by criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists hostile to India, the Delhi Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Arora, has issued a statement prohibiting the use of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" for 26 days, beginning on July 22 till August 16 in within the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

This measure aims to safeguard the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations in place for the celebration of India's Independence Day on August 15. 

According to the commissioner's statement, certain groups may exploit sub-conventional aerial platforms to create disturbances and pose security risks.

This temporary ban extends to all sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, and even engage in para-jumping from aircraft.

This action has taken place under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, along with the guidelines outlined by the Government of India's Ministry of Home Affairs (Notification No.U-11036/3/1978 (i) UTL dated July 1, 1978).

Violation of this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

