Home / India News / Manipur incident unforgivable, says Mizoram State Commission for Women

The commission requested the menfolk of the Northeastern state not to use muscle power on women

Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
The Mizoram State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Friday termed the Manipur incident as unforgivable.

It wrote to the National Commission for Women and its Manipur counterpart urging them to take immediate action against the perpetrators of the gruesome crime, MSCW chairperson Lallawmchhungi said.

"The commission is deeply concerned about the video in which two disrobed women are being forced to walk with hundreds of men behind them in Manipur. The act is unforgivable," she told reporters in Aizawl.

"We appeal to people to immediately stop any form of violence against women," she said.

The commission requested the menfolk of the Northeastern state not to use muscle power on women.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked and constantly groped and molested by a mob.

Manipur police said that four prime accused have been arrested till now in connection with the viral video.

Topics :ManipurMizoramwomenNorth East

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

