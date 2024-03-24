Home / India News / Delhi Police ramps up security arrangement ahead of AAP's protest

Delhi Police ramps up security arrangement ahead of AAP's protest

Paramilitary personnel, equipped with anti-riot gear, have also been stationed to ensure law and order

New Delhi: Security personnel keep a vigil outside the AAP's office, in New Delhi, Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 8:01 AM IST
Ahead of a planned protest by AAP leaders and workers in the national capital on Sunday, the Delhi Police has ramped up security measures, officials said.

This comes after AAP decided to take out a candle march and burn the effigy of the BJP government against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.

"We got information that workers and leaders of AAP will hold protest. To ensure law and order situation, we have stepped up security in the national capital. We will ensure deployment of paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police personnel.

"Senior officers will continue to monitor the entire situation in their districts. Directions have been issued to the SHOs to keep a strict vigil in their area and to inform their senior officers immediately, if they get to know about any protest," a senior police officer said.

Heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading have already been put in place on roads leading to the BJP headquarters, ITO, and in front of the ED office where AAP members are expected to gather to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Paramilitary personnel, equipped with anti-riot gear, have also been stationed to ensure law and order.

The police officer further said that they have asked the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Delhi and to arrange diversions immediately if AAP workers and leaders take out protest march.

As part of the heightened security measures, roads leading to both the BJP headquarters and the ED office in central Delhi have been closed.

