Fire catches chemical factory located near Jaipur; 6 dead, 1 injured

Image : x @ANI
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 11:16 PM IST
Six people died and one other was injured in a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Jaipur district's Bassi area on Saturday evening, officials said.

Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit said the fire broke late this evening after an explosion in the boiler of the factory.

One of the two injured, who was to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh government hospital with 95 per cent burn injuries, died in the hospital, officials said.
 

According to hospital sources, the other injured has suffered 65 per cent burn injuries and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Jaipur Commissioner of Police Biju George Joseph said that five people died on the spot. The fire has been doused.

"The injured have been brought to SMS Hospital here. Doctors are trying their best to provide them better treatment," DC Rajpurohit said, adding that the matter will be probed.

Soon after the incident, locals gathered at the spot, demanding action against the factory owner who is absconding.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma condoled the deaths and directed officials to provide all assistance to those affected.

"The death of civilians due to a fire accident in the chemical factory in Bassi near Jaipur is extremely sad. The concerned officers have been instructed to immediately reach the spot and conduct relief and rescue work expeditiously and provide all possible help to the affected people," Sharma posted on X.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured, he added.

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

