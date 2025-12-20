Home / India News / Strict action against polluting industries, ban violators in Delhi: Sirsa

Strict action against polluting industries, ban violators in Delhi: Sirsa

The minister said authorities are receiving several complaints about construction activities taking place despite the ban, and warned that strict action will be taken against violators

Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 9:10 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

With the air quality in Delhi remaining close to 'severe' category, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday said strict action will be taken against polluting industries and those violating construction ban in the national capital.

Sirsa, citing forecast of the India Meteorological Department, said that a western disturbance is likely to impact Delhi on Sunday, which could lead to unfavourable weather conditions, further worsening air quality.

He said GRAP 4 restrictions are currently in force across the city.

The minister said authorities are receiving several complaints about construction activities taking place despite the ban, and warned that strict action will be taken against violators.

Sirsa directed all industries in Delhi to strictly comply with pollution control norms, stressing that no polluting industry should function during the enforcement period.

"We cannot compromise with the health of Delhi residents. Any industry found polluting or operating illegally will be sealed," he warned.

He urged citizens and builders to stop all construction activities during the ban period, warning that illegal construction will invite punitive action and district administrations have been instructed to take firm action on the ground.

As authorities stepped up pollution control measures in view of the worsening air quality, private vehicles from outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards have been banned from entering the city from Thursday.

Enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule has also begun, with fuel stations barred from dispensing fuel to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

The enforcement is being carried out using automatic number plate recognition cameras, voice alerts at fuel stations and police support.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Naqab row: SC Bar Association issues condemnation letter against Bihar CM

Govt removing Gandhi's name from rural jobs bill hurts Congress: Khurshid

India to leave US behind in terms of Metro rail network length: Khattar

Modi's Bengal rally speech ignored Matuas' citizenship concerns: TMC

NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against Hizbul Mujahideen chief

Topics :Delhi air qualityair pollutionManjinder Singh Sirsa

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story