Home / India News / India to leave US behind in terms of Metro rail network length: Khattar

India to leave US behind in terms of Metro rail network length: Khattar

Currently, India is in the third position as far as the total length of Metro rail corridors is concerned, Manohar Lal Khattar said

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar
China tops the list, followed by the US with a total Metro length of 1,400 km, he said | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhopal
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday asserted that India will soon surpass the US in terms of the length of the Metro rail network, which he said now carries 1.2 crore people across the country daily.

Currently, India is in the third position as far as the total length of Metro rail corridors is concerned, he said during a programme to inaugurate the 7-km first phase of the Bhopal Metro rail project.

Bhopal has become the 26th city in the country to have Metro trains. In terms of the length of Metro lines, we rank third in the world with a network spanning 1,083 km. With the addition of today's 7 km, it will become a 1,090-km network, he said.

China tops the list, followed by the US, with a total Metro length of 1,400 km, said the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs.

With 900 km of Metro project in the pipeline, the country will surpass the US with the addition of 300 km soon, Khattar said.

He and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off a train from Subhash Nagar station on the network's Priority Corridor'. The two also travelled on the train till the AIIMS station.

Khattar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for Madhya Pradesh, as he chose to spend his birthday (September 17) in the state.

Modi was in Badnawar town in Dhar district on his birthday this year to inaugurate a PM Mitra textile park, while he was in the state on September 17, 2022, to launch the ambitious Cheetah project in Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

Khattar said MP, the fifth most populous state in India, is developing in many other dimensions, be it industry or agriculture, and has been growing rapidly in recent years.

As the country's urbanisation is increasing, so is the state's urbanisation. Housing, water, transportation and health are considered the basic necessities. When it comes to transportation, people think of the Metro. After roads, people start remembering the Metro, he said.

Metro lines across the country carry 1.20 crore people every day, he said, adding that Delhi alone has a 400-km Metro network and 70 lakh commuters use it daily. Many experiments are being done to connect Delhi's last-mile connectivity with Metro, he said.

In Bhopal and Indore, the Union minister said, Metro projects are progressing well. In Indore, a dispute arose over whether to keep a particular section elevated or underground, he said. Today, that dispute has been resolved. That section will be underground and will start operating soon, he said.

The Bhopal Metro corridor will ensure smooth traffic on the city's busy roads and help reduce pollution. The mass transit system will also make travel easier for citizens, Khattar said.

The estimated cost of the Bhopal Metro is Rs 10,033 crore, with the Priority Corridor costing Rs 2,225 crore. This 7-km stretch is expected to carry 3,000 passengers daily, according to officials.

Referring to pollution, Khattar said stubble burning has almost ended in the country. New methods are being developed to reduce pollution during construction such as making pre-fabricated parts outside the city, he said.

People in cities like Delhi are worried over rising pollution levels and the Metro is a great tool to reduce this. Besides, 10,000 e-buses are being provided to major cities. We have to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions through reductions by 2070, he said.

The first phase of the Bhopal Metro's Orange Line, the Priority Corridor, is a nearly 7-km-long section that includes eight elevated stations.

This mass transit corridor will ensure smooth traffic on the city's busy roads and help reduce pollution. It will also make travel easier for citizens, Khattar said.

The estimated cost of the Bhopal Metro is Rs 10,033 crore, with the Priority Corridor costing Rs 2,225 crore. This 7-km stretch is expected to carry 3,000 passengers daily, an official said.

Khattar also launched development projects worth Rs 5,800 crore on the occasion and the Bhopal Metropolitan Region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

In PM's absence, Bengal Guv launches highway projects worth Rs 3,200 cr

CJI Surya Kant-led vacation bench to sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent matters

Drogue parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission successful: Isro

Clean air draws tourists to Himachal hills as AQI worsens in Delhi-NCR

AgustaWestland case: Court orders Christian Michel's release from custody

Topics :Manohar Lal KhattarMetro RailUnited States

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story