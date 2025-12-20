India to leave US behind in terms of Metro rail network length: Khattar

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday asserted that India will soon surpass the US in terms of the length of the Metro rail network, which he said now carries 1.2 crore people across the country daily.

Currently, India is in the third position as far as the total length of Metro rail corridors is concerned, he said during a programme to inaugurate the 7-km first phase of the Bhopal Metro rail project.

Bhopal has become the 26th city in the country to have Metro trains. In terms of the length of Metro lines, we rank third in the world with a network spanning 1,083 km. With the addition of today's 7 km, it will become a 1,090-km network, he said.

China tops the list, followed by the US, with a total Metro length of 1,400 km, said the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs. With 900 km of Metro project in the pipeline, the country will surpass the US with the addition of 300 km soon, Khattar said. He and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off a train from Subhash Nagar station on the network's Priority Corridor'. The two also travelled on the train till the AIIMS station. Khattar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for Madhya Pradesh, as he chose to spend his birthday (September 17) in the state.

Modi was in Badnawar town in Dhar district on his birthday this year to inaugurate a PM Mitra textile park, while he was in the state on September 17, 2022, to launch the ambitious Cheetah project in Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. Khattar said MP, the fifth most populous state in India, is developing in many other dimensions, be it industry or agriculture, and has been growing rapidly in recent years. As the country's urbanisation is increasing, so is the state's urbanisation. Housing, water, transportation and health are considered the basic necessities. When it comes to transportation, people think of the Metro. After roads, people start remembering the Metro, he said.

Metro lines across the country carry 1.20 crore people every day, he said, adding that Delhi alone has a 400-km Metro network and 70 lakh commuters use it daily. Many experiments are being done to connect Delhi's last-mile connectivity with Metro, he said. In Bhopal and Indore, the Union minister said, Metro projects are progressing well. In Indore, a dispute arose over whether to keep a particular section elevated or underground, he said. Today, that dispute has been resolved. That section will be underground and will start operating soon, he said. The Bhopal Metro corridor will ensure smooth traffic on the city's busy roads and help reduce pollution. The mass transit system will also make travel easier for citizens, Khattar said.

The estimated cost of the Bhopal Metro is Rs 10,033 crore, with the Priority Corridor costing Rs 2,225 crore. This 7-km stretch is expected to carry 3,000 passengers daily, according to officials. Referring to pollution, Khattar said stubble burning has almost ended in the country. New methods are being developed to reduce pollution during construction such as making pre-fabricated parts outside the city, he said. People in cities like Delhi are worried over rising pollution levels and the Metro is a great tool to reduce this. Besides, 10,000 e-buses are being provided to major cities. We have to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions through reductions by 2070, he said.