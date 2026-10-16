Delhi protest: Central Park shut, security tightened in Connaught Place

Delhi is on high alert on Friday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prepares for its ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest march at Connaught Place, with police imposing restrictions, increasing surveillance and preparing for a potentially large gathering. Central Park, where the party has called for a protest at 5 pm, will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17, while traffic movement around central Delhi is expected to be affected from 3 pm.

The security arrangements come amid demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police have not permitted a large march but have said that a select group of demonstrators could be allowed to hold a flag march at an alternative location.

Delhi protest: Security arrangements According to The Indian Express, more than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including the over 6,000 Delhi Police personnel, are being deployed across New Delhi and nearby areas. Another 5,000 personnel have been reserved from other districts to bolster security for the protest, taking the total strength to around 30,000. Police are preparing for a possible crowd of 30,000 to 50,000 people, according to Hindustan Times, and additional personnel could be deployed if the gathering grows. The security measures include: CCTV surveillance: More than 10 cameras have been installed around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk Metro station to monitor the gathering and record possible violations

Barricading: Barricades have been placed at several locations, including areas near Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg

Detention arrangements: Police have positioned detention buses near key locations, including the Palika Bazaar area

Prohibitory orders: Restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas Delhi Police has said that a select group may be allowed to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable alternative location, although permission has not been granted for a large march at Central Park. Meanwhile, it has urged people not to gather at the park or participate in any assembly that violates the restrictions.

Delhi traffic advisory: Roads affected from 3 pm Delhi Traffic Police has warned that traffic movement on roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 3 pm on October 16. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys as diversions may be introduced depending on the situation. The affected stretches include: Sansad Marg and Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Janpath and Barakhamba Road

Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg

Panchkuian Road and Chelmsford Road

Rafi Marg, Ashok Road and Tilak Marg

Minto Road and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg Motorists should allow additional travel time, follow instructions from traffic personnel and avoid unnecessary journeys through central Delhi during the afternoon and evening.

Is Delhi Metro operating today? Delhi Metro services are expected to continue operating as usual, with no blanket shutdown planned at present. According to The Indian Express, police officials said suspending Metro services would be considered only as a last resort. However, commuters travelling to Rajiv Chowk should allow extra time and check for station-specific restrictions before setting out. Any change to access arrangements will depend on the security situation. Central Park, Connaught Place markets to remain affected The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons amid the planned march.