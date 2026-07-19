Delhi to see widespread rain this week as IMD forecasts heavy showers

Residents of Delhi can expect a wetter week ahead as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across the national capital, with the monsoon expected to strengthen over northwest India and bring isolated heavy showers over the coming days.

What is the Delhi weather forecast?

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness scattered rainfall on Sunday, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds reaching up to 20-30 kmph.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 31 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said the national capital is expected to remain under generally cloudy skies, with intermittent spells of rain over the next several days.

Where is heavy rainfall likely across India? The active southwest monsoon is expected to keep rainfall activity elevated across large parts of the country. In northwest India, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has also warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas. Across central India, the IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. The monsoon is expected to remain active over eastern India as the weather office has warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over West Bengal and Sikkim. Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers.