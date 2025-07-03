Home / India News / IMD forecasts light rain, thunder in Delhi; monsoon fury hits Rajasthan

IMD forecasts light rain, thunder in Delhi; monsoon fury hits Rajasthan

Delhi is likely to see light rain and thunderstorms as temperatures stay moderate; Rajasthan faces monsoon havoc with a Dargah collapse and dam gates opened

Delhi Rains, Rain
Rainfall has also improved the capital’s air quality | PTI Photo
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi experienced a pleasant start to Thursday with light rainfall in parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any weather warnings for Delhi-NCR, forecasting partly cloudy skies with very light to light rain, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and lightning.
 
The maximum temperature is expected to range between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will likely stay between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius. No heatwave conditions are predicted.
 
Rainfall has also improved the capital’s air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 70 at 10 am on July 3, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category. 

No major weather alerts for Delhi this week

The IMD’s weekly outlook suggests no major alerts for the capital region. Light to very light rain, along with intermittent thunderstorms, is likely in the coming days. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain below seasonal averages, and no heatwave is forecast during the period.

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Rajasthan

Monsoon showers battered parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday, causing structural damage and flooding. A portion of the ceiling at the historic Ajmer Dargah collapsed during the downpour, although no injuries were reported due to prior evacuation of the area. 
The incident sparked outrage among devotees and fresh criticism of the Dargah Committee (DC), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs. Religious leaders and visitors accused the committee of ignoring warnings and failing to conduct essential audits and repairs.

Kota region floods, dams opened

In the Kota region, heavy rains flooded several residential areas and public buildings. Authorities opened eight gates of the Kota barrage in response to rising water levels, according to a PTI report.
 
In Modak town, floodwaters entered hospitals, schools, and ATMs. Several neighbourhoods in Kota city, including the Khade Ganesh Temple area, were submerged after a night of intense rainfall.
 
The local Meteorological Department reported heavy to moderate rain across Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, and Baran districts from Tuesday noon to late Wednesday. Officials said five gates of the Kota barrage were opened at 8:30 am, releasing 75,000 cusecs of water. With rising levels in the Gandhi Sagar and Jawahar Sagar dams, three more gates were opened later, raising the total outflow to 140,000 cusecs. 

IMD warns of heavy rain in central, northern India

The IMD has forecast above-normal rainfall across central India, Uttarakhand, and Haryana in July. The agency warned that this could lead to localised flooding, especially with July typically accounting for over a third of India’s monsoon season rainfall.
 
Conversely, below-normal rainfall is expected in the northeast, Bihar, eastern India, and parts of the southern peninsula. Any disruption in July or August could affect standing kharif crops, which are highly dependent on seasonal rainfall.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Second batch of over 5,200 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra from Jammu

Construction of 250 houses out of 254 under PMAY ready in Goa: Official

T'gana plant blast: 5 workers still missing, DNA matching to be undertaken

Patna University uses lottery to assign principals, sparks academic ire

IMD weather alert: UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand brace for severe rain, storms

Topics :Delhi weatherweather forecastrajasthanBS Web ReportsRainfallMonsoon

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story