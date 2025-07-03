Patna University uses lottery to assign principals, sparks academic ire

In a first-of-its-kind appointment process, five constituent colleges of Patna University (PU) on Wednesday received new principals selected not through evaluation but via a lottery system, according to a report by The Times of India.

Among those selected was Nagendra Prasad Verma, a history lecturer from Jai Prakash University in Chapra, who was appointed principal of Magadh Mahila College. Anil Kumar, a chemistry teacher from a college in Uttar Pradesh, was assigned to Patna College, while Alaka Yadav of Mahila College, Hajipur, will now lead Patna Science College—both considered among the oldest and most prestigious colleges in Bihar.

Suheli Mehta, a faculty member in home science at Magadh Mahila College, was appointed principal of Vanijya Mahavidyalay, a commerce institution. Patna Law College’s Yogendra Kumar Varma was also selected through the same process.

Why a lottery was used This is the first time in 15 years that principals recommended by the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) have been appointed to PU colleges. Historically, such positions were filled directly by the university’s vice-chancellor. Although all five appointees had already cleared the academic and interview requirements set by the BSUSC, allegations of irregularities in principal appointments across state universities prompted intervention by Bihar Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan. To avoid further disputes, he mandated that appointments be finalised through a lottery system under the supervision of a three-member committee at each institution.