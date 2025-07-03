Home / India News / Patna University uses lottery to assign principals, sparks academic ire

Patna University uses lottery to assign principals, sparks academic ire

Five Patna University colleges received new principals via a lottery system. The unusual method saw a home science teacher assigned to head a commerce college

Patna University
Critics argue that the approach undermines institutional priorities and academic focus (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a first-of-its-kind appointment process, five constituent colleges of Patna University (PU) on Wednesday received new principals selected not through evaluation but via a lottery system, according to a report by The Times of India.
 
Among those selected was Nagendra Prasad Verma, a history lecturer from Jai Prakash University in Chapra, who was appointed principal of Magadh Mahila College. Anil Kumar, a chemistry teacher from a college in Uttar Pradesh, was assigned to Patna College, while Alaka Yadav of Mahila College, Hajipur, will now lead Patna Science College—both considered among the oldest and most prestigious colleges in Bihar.
 
Suheli Mehta, a faculty member in home science at Magadh Mahila College, was appointed principal of Vanijya Mahavidyalay, a commerce institution. Patna Law College’s Yogendra Kumar Varma was also selected through the same process.
 
Why a lottery was used
 
This is the first time in 15 years that principals recommended by the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) have been appointed to PU colleges. Historically, such positions were filled directly by the university’s vice-chancellor.
 
Although all five appointees had already cleared the academic and interview requirements set by the BSUSC, allegations of irregularities in principal appointments across state universities prompted intervention by Bihar Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan. To avoid further disputes, he mandated that appointments be finalised through a lottery system under the supervision of a three-member committee at each institution.
 
In the case of Patna University, the lottery was conducted by Vice-Chancellor Ajay Kumar Singh, Registrar Shalini, and the chancellor’s representative, Rahmat Jahan.
 
Academic community reacts with concern
 
The move has sparked discontent among academics, with several senior scholars raising concerns over the suitability of randomly assigning leadership roles in specialised institutions. Critics argue that the approach undermines institutional priorities and academic focus, especially in cases like the appointment of a home science teacher to lead a commerce college.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IMD weather alert: UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand brace for severe rain, storms

T'gana plant blast: 5 workers still missing, DNA matching to be undertaken

Travel in designated convoys: Kashmir police advisory for Amarnath pilgrims

Infosys techie held for filming women in washroom. Here's what company said

LIVE news: Union minister Gadkari to lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹6,350 cr

Topics :BiharPatnaeducationToday News

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story