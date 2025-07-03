Home / India News / IMD weather alert: UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand brace for severe rain, storms

IMD weather alert: UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand brace for severe rain, storms

India Weather update: Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to impact daily life across North India, including UP, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, warns IMD


Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:22 AM IST
Weather update today: Brace for wet and wild weather — the monsoon has turned menacing across much of North India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain in several states, warning that daily life could be disrupted over the next 24–48 hours.
 
From swollen rivers in Uttarakhand to stormy skies over Bihar and lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh, multiple states are bracing for nature’s fury. The intense spell is expected to continue through July 5.

Weather forecast for Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh

Bihar Weather

Several regions are expected to experience continued rainfall. As per the Patna Meteorological Centre, rain with thunderstorms is likely from July 3 to July 5, with wind speeds ranging between 30–40 km/h. 

Uttarakhand Weather

Rainfall has disrupted daily life in places like Nainital, Pauri, and Tehri. Rivers are swelling, and IMD has issued a rain alert for July 3, advising people to stay indoors due to dangerous weather conditions.

Uttar Pradesh  Weather 

Areas like Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Ballia may witness lightning, heavy rain, and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. However, no alerts have been issued for cities such as Meerut, Baghpat, or Bulandshahr.

Rainfall alert in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh

Assam & Arunachal Pradesh 

Heavy rainfall is expected over the next 24 to 48 hours, along with thunder, lightning, and strong winds. Residents should stay cautious.

Himachal Pradesh

Rain activity has slightly decreased, especially in Shimla, where light showers are keeping the weather cool and pleasant. Heavy showers have claimed many lives across the state in the past few days as the rivers swelled over embankments.  

Mumbai weather update today: Heavy rain and cloudy skies expected

Mumbai is likely to experience overcast skies and heavy rainfall today, July 3, 2025, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather in the city and nearby areas like Thane and Mumbai suburbs will remain cloudy with intermittent downpours. 
 
In Maharashtra, the Konkan coast and Ghat regions are seeing intense monsoon activity. The IMD has issued an orange alert for districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, and Kolhapur, indicating a risk of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a yellow alert is in place for Nashik and parts of Madhya Maharashtra.
 
Looking ahead, monsoon activity is expected to intensify from July 6 in the Konkan region and Western Ghats, with increased rainfall forecasted in Vidarbha and North Marathwada.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

