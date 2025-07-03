From swollen rivers in Uttarakhand to stormy skies over Bihar and lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh, multiple states are bracing for nature’s fury. The intense spell is expected to continue through July 5.

Several regions are expected to experience continued rainfall. As per the Patna Meteorological Centre, rain with thunderstorms is likely from July 3 to July 5, with wind speeds ranging between 30–40 km/h.

Uttarakhand Weather

Rainfall has disrupted daily life in places like Nainital, Pauri, and Tehri. Rivers are swelling, and IMD has issued a rain alert for July 3, advising people to stay indoors due to dangerous weather conditions.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

Areas like Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Ballia may witness lightning, heavy rain, and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. However, no alerts have been issued for cities such as Meerut, Baghpat, or Bulandshahr.

Rainfall alert in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh

Assam & Arunachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall is expected over the next 24 to 48 hours, along with thunder, lightning, and strong winds. Residents should stay cautious.