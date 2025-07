Weather update today: Brace for wet and wild weather — the monsoon has turned menacing across much of North India. The Brace for wet and wild weather — the monsoon has turned menacing across much of North India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain in several states, warning that daily life could be disrupted over the next 24–48 hours.

From swollen rivers in Uttarakhand to stormy skies over Bihar and lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh, multiple states are bracing for nature’s fury. The intense spell is expected to continue through July 5.

Weather forecast for Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh

Bihar Weather

Several regions are expected to experience continued rainfall. As per the Patna Meteorological Centre, rain with thunderstorms is likely from July 3 to July 5, with wind speeds ranging between 30–40 km/h.

Uttarakhand Weather Rainfall has disrupted daily life in places like Nainital, Pauri, and Tehri. Rivers are swelling, and IMD has issued a rain alert for July 3, advising people to stay indoors due to dangerous weather conditions. Uttar Pradesh Weather Areas like Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Ballia may witness lightning, heavy rain, and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. However, no alerts have been issued for cities such as Meerut, Baghpat, or Bulandshahr. Rainfall alert in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh Assam & Arunachal Pradesh Heavy rainfall is expected over the next 24 to 48 hours, along with thunder, lightning, and strong winds. Residents should stay cautious.

Rain activity has slightly decreased, especially in Shimla, where light showers are keeping the weather cool and pleasant. Heavy showers have claimed many lives across the state in the past few days as the rivers swelled over embankments. Mumbai weather update today: Heavy rain and cloudy skies expected Mumbai is likely to experience overcast skies and heavy rainfall today, July 3, 2025, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather in the city and nearby areas like Thane and Mumbai suburbs will remain cloudy with intermittent downpours.