IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi today, red alerts across multiple states

Delhi began September with a pleasant morning as rains returned to the city on August 31. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow alert’ for the national capital, forecasting generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places, and heavy rain at isolated locations during the day.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to stay below normal, ranging between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Delhi records wettest August in 15 yrs

The city recorded its wettest August in the past 15 years. On August 31, Delhi saw an appreciable fall of 2–3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature while minimum temperatures remained steady. Minimums hovered between 23–25 degrees Celsius and maximums between 30–32 degrees Celsius. Both were below normal, with maximum temperatures remaining lower by 2–5 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds prevailed at speeds of up to 15 kmph.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 60 at 8 am. Red alerts issued as rains wreak havoc ALSO READ: Red alert for extremely heavy rain in 4-6 Himachal districts till Tuesday The IMD has issued a ‘red nowcast warning’ for heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour with thunderstorms in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr and Patiala districts, valid until 8.30 am Monday. An ‘orange warning’ has been issued for nearby areas. In Himachal Pradesh, all government and private schools in Shimla and Bilaspur districts have been shut as the state braces for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until Tuesday. The state has already received 72 per cent excess rain in August, resulting in 91 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts and 95 major landslides since June 20, causing losses worth ₹3,056 crore and 320 deaths. In Uttarakhand, a rain-triggered landslide blocked tunnels of a power project in Pithoragarh, trapping 11 people.

Heavy rain forces flight delays in Chennai Chennai received intense rain on Sunday night, with a cloudburst over the Manali area. The downpour between 10 pm and midnight led to waterlogging in several parts of North Chennai. Some flights scheduled to land at Chennai airport were diverted to Bengaluru due to the bad weather. Forecast of above-seasonal rainfall in Sept India recorded 743.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 31, about 6 per cent above the long-period average of 700.7 mm. June saw 9 per cent above-normal rainfall, July 5 per cent above normal and August 5.2 per cent above normal.