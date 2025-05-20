Home / India News / Delhi weather: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms for today, AQI drops to 195

Delhi weather: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms for today, AQI drops to 195

Over the past week, light rain and thunderstorms have brought a slight drop in the maximum temperature

Delhi Rains, Rain
The day is likely to remain pleasant due to rain, thunderstorms and strong surface winds. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 7:54 AM IST
The national capital is set to experience rainfall on Tuesday (20 May) as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, dust storms and strong surface winds. Over the past week, light rain and thunderstorms have brought a slight drop in the maximum temperature. While these weather changes have eased the intense heat, humidity levels are on the rise.
 

Today’s forecast: Rain, thunderstorms expected

 
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for today. The day is likely to remain pleasant due to rain, thunderstorms and strong surface winds. A partly cloudy sky has been forecast, with very light to light rainfall. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds are also expected. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle at approximately 29 degrees Celsius, with a humidity level of 68 per cent. 
 

Weather forecast for the week

 
Rain is expected to persist in the national capital throughout the week (19–25 May), according to the IMD forecast. Thunderstorms and rainfall have been predicted on most days, accompanied by strong surface winds. These conditions are expected to bring some respite from the heat, with maximum temperatures forecast to range between 39 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also stated that no heatwave conditions are likely during the week. 
 

AQI remains ‘moderate’

 
Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday morning, after having deteriorated due to a massive dust storm across Delhi-NCR. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 195 at 8 am on 20 May, compared to 186 at the same time a day earlier.
 
Air quality also improved across the NCR, with the AQI remaining ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ in most locations. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 201 at 4 pm on 19 May. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 177, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 175 and 124, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 124. 

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
         
First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

