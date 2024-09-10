Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi records 913.1 mm of rain, 56% above normal this monsoon so far

Although the city experienced fewer rainy days in July, heavy downpours over just two or three days contributed significantly to the overall rainfall

August saw a higher number of days with rain, contributing to the overall increase in rainfall. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 11:28 PM IST
The national capital has recorded 913.1 mm of rains this monsoon so far which is 56 per cent above the normal, according to weather department data.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services, a private forecaster, told PTI that Delhi has seen an unusually high number of rainy days this year.

Although the city experienced fewer rainy days in July, heavy downpours over just two or three days contributed significantly to the overall rainfall, he explained.

Similarly, August saw a higher number of days with rain, contributing to the overall increase in rainfall, Palawat said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 913.1 mm of rain this season against the normal of 586.9 mm, marking a 56 per cent increase over the usual figure.

Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday, with the capital recording 913.1 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, 56 per cent above the normal, according to the weather department's data.

On Tuesday, south and central Delhi witnessed rains and overcast conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 35.4 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches above the normal.

Relative humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 85 per cent during the day, according to the weather department.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Central Control Room (HQ) received seven complaints of rain-related incidents -- four about waterlogging and three about fallen trees.

The Weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.


First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

