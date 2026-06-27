Ram temple donation row: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign from Trust

The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and its member Anil Mishra have tendered their resignation, the Trust said on Saturday and assured that a fair inquiry will be conducted into allegations related to the Ram temple donations.

A statement from the temple Trust, issued by its treasurer Govind Dev Giri, said that the Trust has received the two resignations and will take a decision on them at its next meeting on July 11.

The Trust said that they are shocked, hurt and deeply saddened by the recent developments and are duty-bound to ensure that a fair inquiry is conducted and the faith of devotees is restored.