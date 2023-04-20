Home / India News / Delhi records minimum temp at 23.6 degree Celsius, light rain expected

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius while partly cloudy skies with the possibility of drizzle are expected during the day, providing relief from the scorching heat

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius while partly cloudy skies with the possibility of drizzle are expected during the day, providing relief from the scorching heat on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 174 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 56 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

