Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai police likely to recreate crime scene

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai police likely to recreate crime scene

The accused in the high-profile case, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, was arrested in the morning from adjoining Thane city

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 6:40 AM IST
The Mumbai police will likely recreate the crime scene at the Bandra home of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder, an official said on Sunday.

The accused in the high-profile case, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, was arrested in the morning from adjoining Thane city.

A court here remanded the man, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, in police custody for five days.

According to the official, police will likely take Shehzad to Khan's home at Satguru Sharan' building in these five days to recreate the crime scene as part of their investigation.

Shehzad sneaked into the Bollywood star's apartment in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, police had said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he climbed the stairs to the seventh-eighth floor of the building where Khan and his actor wife Kareena Kapoor live with their children and domestic staff.

He entered the duct area, climbed to the 12th floor using a pipe and entered the actor's flat through a bathroom window. He then came out from the bathroom, where the actor's staff spotted him, leading to the chain of events that culminated into the knife attack, an official had said earlier.

The 54-year-old actor was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery at nearby Lilavati Hospital.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

