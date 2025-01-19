Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Bangladeshi accused sent to 5-day custody

The accused arrested for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence has been sent to five-day police custody by Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.

Ahead of this, police have confirmed that the person arrested for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan is an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh.

The accused, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Further, according to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

The case was reported by Aleyamma Philip, a 56-year-old staff nurse. The incident occurred around 2:00 AM on January 16, during which Saif Ali Khan was attacked and sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is recovering well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful. While the actor is now "out of danger," medical staff are closely monitoring his condition.

Meanwhile, the actor's family, including his mother Sharmila Tagore, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their sons Jeh and Taimur, visited Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Sunday to check on his condition.

