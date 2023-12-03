Home / India News / Delhi residents who relocated asked to re-register on electoral rolls

Delhi residents who relocated asked to re-register on electoral rolls

The election office has asked people to fill Form-8 -- used when there is a change of address of a registered voter -- and submit it either online or offline before the last date

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has asked residents of clusters and government housing colonies who have relocated to get their names included in the electoral rolls of areas where they now reside.

The summary revision exercise of the electoral rolls ends on December 9.

The election office has asked people to fill Form-8 -- used when there is a change of address of a registered voter -- and submit it either online or offline before the last date.

"It has come to the notice of this office that several clusters/government colonies/residential buildings have been relocated due to various reasons, including redevelopment, removal of encroachment etc and the occupants of these clusters/government colonies/residential buildings have also been shifted/relocated to other areas of Delhi," the Office of Chief Electoral Officer said in a public notice.

The notice urged all registered voters of such clusters, government colonies and residential buildings to register themselves in the electoral rolls at their new place of residence by filing Form-8 and get their names deleted from the rolls at their previous place of residence.

"It is also informed that the registered voters of all such relocated clusters/government colonies/residential buildings will be deleted by the Electoral Registration Officer concerned after following due process as the voters have ceased to be ordinarily resident in such relocated cases," the notice read.

Summary revision of electoral rolls is an annual exercise carried out by the election commission in each state and Union Territory to update the electoral rolls with new enrolments, deleting entries of the dead and making necessary corrections in basic details as desired by registered voters.

Topics :DelhiElection Commission

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

