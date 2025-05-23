Home / India News / Delhi's air quality improves to 'satisfactory', AQI recorded at 96

Delhi's air quality improves to 'satisfactory', AQI recorded at 96

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Friday with the weather department forecasting rain and thunderstorm.

Air Quality Index. PM2.5, PM10, Delhi Air Pollution
Delhi's air quality improved and was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 96. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Friday with the weather department forecasting rain and thunderstorm.

The relative humidity was recorded at 69 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality improved and was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 96.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Notably, heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, triggering flight delays, metro disruptions, traffic jams and power outages. The intense weather also uprooted trees, damaged vehicles and brought parts of the city to a standstill.

Waterlogging was reported at several locations, including near the Akshardham Flyover, Sikandra Road and under Tilak Bridge near ITO. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL) said electricity supply was temporarily cut in some areas of Delhi-NCR as a safety measure after trees and branches damaged electric cables. 
Rain is expected to persist in the national capital throughout the week (May 20-25), according to the IMD forecast. Thunderstorms and rainfall have been predicted on most days, accompanied by strong surface winds. These conditions are expected to bring some relief from the heat, with maximum temperatures forecast to range between 39 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD has also stated that no heatwave conditions are likely during this week. 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SIA raids house linked to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

LIVE news updates: Forest fire trigger landmine blasts along LoC in Poonch

Basavaraju, other slain Naxalites, carried bounty of Rs 3.33 cr: Police

Encounter between security forces and terrorists enters day 2 in Kishtwar

Delhi airport to cancel or reschedule 100 flights daily from June 15

Topics :Delhi weatherDelhi air qualityAir qualityDelhi-NCRIMD weather forecastweather forecast

First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story