SIA raids house linked to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Encounter between Security forces and terrorists in Singhpora area of Chatroo continued for the second day in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.

One jawan lost his life in the line of duty during the ongoing operation, as per Army officials.

In an official statement on X, White Knight Corps said, "During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing. One of our Brave hearts sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts. Operation is in progress.

"The encounter began in the early hours after security forces established contact with terrorists in the Chhatru area. The Jammu and Kashmir Police also confirmed the exchange of fire in the area.

"Exchange of fire started between Security Forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chhatru in Kishtwar," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a brief statement.

Earlier, Army officials confirmed that additional troops have been deployed to the region to support the ongoing counter-terrorism operation, which aims to neutralise the hiding militants.

Also Read

Security forces have cordoned off the area and intensified search operations, with reinforcements ensuring that containment protocols are maintained.

Further details on the number of terrorists involved and the current status of the operation are awaited.

Earlier on May 16, VK Birdi, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone, said that six terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir under two separate operations in Kelar, Shopian and Tral conducted by the Indian Army in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"In the wake of heightened terror activities in Kashmir Valley, all the security forces deployed here reviewed their strategies. Following this review, there was an intensified focus on operations. On the basis of this intensified focus and coordination, we conducted two successful operations in the last 48 hours during which we had significant achievement. These two operations were conducted in the Kelar in Shopian and Tral areas, which resulted in the neutralisation of a total of six terrorists. We are committed to finish the terror ecosystem in Kashmir Valley," the IGP Kashmir said.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, including a Nepali national, were killed, the Indian forces have intensified their operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.