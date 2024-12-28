Delhi records wettest December day in 101 years; IMD issues 'yellow' alert

Incessant rain lashed some parts of Delhi, which recorded 41.2 mm of rainfall in over 24 hours till 8:30 am on Saturday, the highest in a single day in December in 101 years. The city recorded 41.2 mm of rainfall in over 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday. Previously, the highest single-day December rainfall was 75.7 mm, recorded on December 3, 1923.

Neighbouring regions of the national capital also experienced rainfall, leading to a significant drop in temperatures, which reached 13 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall contributed to a slight improvement in Delhi's air quality, which remained in the "moderate" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 142 at 11 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi rains: IMD issues 'yellow' alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "yellow" alert for the weekend, forecasting "light rain/thunderstorms." December 2024 has also recorded 42.8 mm of rainfall, the highest for the month in 27 years.

Rainfall measurements across the city included 31.4 mm at Palam, 34.2 mm at Lodhi Road, 33.4 mm at Ridge, 39 mm at Delhi University, and 35 mm at Pusa, as observed until 5:30 pm on Friday.

The IMD attributed the rain and thunderstorms in northwest and central India, including Delhi and satellite cities like Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad, to an active western disturbance interacting with easterly winds. The rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region is expected to maintain lower temperatures over the weekend, with the IMD forecasting a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

The downpour caused waterlogging and traffic issues across several areas in the capital. In RK Puram’s Sector-9, a section of the road collapsed, leading to a car and a motorcycle falling into the sinkhole.

Also Read

Air quality in Delhi remained "moderate", with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 236 ('poor'), while Siri Fort and Mundka recorded AQIs of 243 and 218, respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is classified as "good", 51-100 as "satisfactory", 101-200 as "moderate", 201-300 as "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".

(With agency inputs)