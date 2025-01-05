Delhi chokes as air quality stays 'very poor'; AQI hits 400 in many areas

Delhi’s air quality has taken a significant downturn, with many parts of the capital registering pollution levels in the ‘severe’ category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 375, categorised as ‘very poor’ on Sunday (January 5). However, specific locations such as RK Puram (401), Siri Fort (426), Patparganj (410), and Dwarka Sector-8 (405) reported AQI readings that exceeded 400, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This marks the fourth consecutive day of ‘very poor’ air quality in the city. On Saturday, the AQI was recorded at 383, reflecting a notable decline from Friday’s figure of 348. The broader National Capital Region (NCR) has also been grappling with worsening air quality.

Earlier in the week, a temporary improvement was observed on January 1 due to heavy rainfall, which momentarily brought Delhi’s AQI down to the ‘moderate’ category. However, this improvement was short-lived, with pollution levels gradually climbing back to the ‘poor’ category by Thursday.

GRAP-III restrictions reimposed

Earlier on Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reintroduced stage-III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in response to the persistent ‘very poor’ air quality. Previously, these restrictions had been eased on 27 December following a brief period of rainfall-induced improvement.

Under GRAP stage-III, measures such as restrictions on construction activities and the operation of vehicles using non-compliant fuel are implemented when the AQI surpasses 350. Actions under stages I and II, introduced in October 2024, remain in effect as well.

Forecasts suggest that Delhi’s air quality will likely remain ‘very poor’ until at least 6 January, according to the air quality early warning system.

Expansion of colour-coded stickers?

In a parallel development, the Supreme Court of India is deliberating the possibility of extending its 2018 mandate on colour-coded hologram stickers for vehicles to states and Union Territories outside the NCR. This initiative, aimed at tackling vehicular pollution, categorises vehicles based on their fuel type: petrol and CNG vehicles are assigned light blue stickers, while diesel vehicles receive orange stickers.

The system, approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in 2018, was integrated into the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) order of 2001. It serves to facilitate the identification of vehicles during periods of high pollution, particularly when GRAP measures are in effect.