Hyderabad is a global city with many investment opportunities: CM Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said that his government is promoting Hyderabad as a global city, adding that many investment opportunities are being created in the city.

"Hyderabad city is developing as a cosmopolitan city. The city has been promoted as a global city and many opportunities are being created. Investment opportunities are increasing in the city," Revanth Reddy said while speaking at the American Progressive Telugu Association- Global Business Conference here on Saturday.

"The APTA will also have opportunities in all fields. The Telangana state is a hub of opportunities in any field including cinema, business and also politics," he added.

The Chief Minister said that his government is taking up mega projects including the Musi Rejuvenation project, Metro rail expansion, Future City, AI City, Skills University, Sports University, EV Hub, Green Energy Hub and Regional Ring Road.

"Telangana should receive major investments and development should take place. Employment opportunities should also be provided to many people. My government is moving forward with a clear policy. Inviting all to invest in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad city," he said.

Meanwhile, farmers in Telangana will receive Rs 12,000 per acre annually under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, as the State government has increased the cash benefit under the scheme by Rs 2,000.

Further, families of landless farm labourers will receive a similar amount annually under the newly introduced Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa scheme, said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after the Cabinet meeting on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that all the people without ration cards will be given new ration cards.

"In this new year, the farmers also should have a good year so govt will support them. Every land which is suitable for agriculture will be given 'Rythu Bharosa', Rs 12,000 per year. All the farmers without land will be given Rs 12,000 per year, this scheme is called the 'Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa Scheme'," Revanth Reddy told reporters.