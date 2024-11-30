Delhi's air quality 'very poor' as haze lingers, pollution levels surge

On Saturday morning, Delhi continued to be engulfed in a thick layer of haze, with air quality readings remaining in the 'very poor' category across multiple areas, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed alarming figures, further escalating concerns about the city's pollution crisis.

At 8 am, AQI data from various monitoring stations painted a grim picture of Delhi’s air quality. Areas like Anand Vihar (AQI 377), Ashok Vihar (AQI 370), and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (AQI 334) were particularly affected. Other regions such as RK Puram (AQI 366), ITO (AQI 328), IGI Airport (T3) (AQI 338), and Wazirpur (AQI 378) reported equally concerning AQI values.

The situation was even worse in the western and northwestern parts of the city, with Bawana registering a severe AQI of 405, Mundka at 408, Jahangirpuri at 404, and Shadipur reaching 412. These readings fall in the 'severe' category, a classification reserved for areas with dangerously high pollution levels.

Air quality breakdown: CPCB’s AQI categories

The CPCB categorises AQI values to indicate the severity of air pollution:

- 0-50: Good

- 51-100: Satisfactory

- 101-200: Moderate

- 201-300: Poor

- 301-400: Very poor

- Above 400: Severe

With the AQI in several areas nearing or exceeding 400, Delhi's air quality has once again reached hazardous levels, causing widespread concern among residents and health experts alike.

Weather forecast: Fog, mist, and shallow pollution levels

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, dense smog and mist were anticipated for Friday evening and night. While the forecast for Saturday promises clearer skies, it will still be a day of moderate to shallow fog in the morning hours. Winds are expected to be light, with variable directions at speeds below 4 km/h in the morning, picking up to 6-8 km/h from the northwest in the afternoon, before subsiding again in the evening.

The temperature is expected to range from 26°C to 10°C, with cooler conditions in the morning contributing to the foggy atmosphere.

A month of ‘severe’ air quality

This ongoing pollution is part of a larger trend. November has been particularly bad, with eight days categorised as having ‘severe’ air quality, including two 'severe-plus' days. The lowest recorded AQI this month was still a concerning 303, well within the ‘very poor’ range. The worst day came on November 18, when the AQI reached a staggering 494, marking the second-most polluted day in Delhi's history.

Experts attribute the high pollution levels to a combination of factors, including the absence of rainfall, local emissions, and regional factors, including farm fires from surrounding states. Unfavorable weather conditions—such as weak winds and cooler temperatures—have compounded the problem, trapping the pollutants within the city.

Impact on public health and daily life

The hazardous air quality is taking a toll on residents, with many experiencing respiratory problems, eye irritation, and aggravated conditions such as asthma. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions, are particularly at risk. The government's health advisories recommend that people limit outdoor activities and take protective measures, such as wearing masks.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, authorities have taken measures to address the crisis. However, many residents feel these steps are insufficient, given the frequent spikes in pollution levels and the ongoing challenges with controlling sources like vehicular emissions, construction dust, and industrial pollution.

What’s next for Delhi’s pollution crisis?

With no significant rainfall in the forecast and pollution levels set to remain high, experts warn that Delhi's air quality will likely continue to be 'very poor' for the foreseeable future. The CPCB and local authorities are expected to monitor the situation closely, with additional measures and advisories likely to be issued as pollution levels worsen.

As Delhi’s AQI remains critically high, it is clear that tackling the city’s chronic air pollution will require a multi-pronged approach involving stricter enforcement of pollution control measures, cleaner public transport options, and regional collaboration to address the root causes of pollution.

For now, the residents of Delhi are left to cope with yet another smog-filled day, as the city fights to breathe easier.