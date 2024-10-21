Delhi's AQI hits 'very poor' as air quality worsens amid pollution crisis

Delhi on Monday saw air quality drop to the "very poor" category, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 307. The decline in air quality poses significant health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and individuals with respiratory conditions.



AQI division The AQI scale divides air quality into six categories: 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 is "satisfactory", 101-200 is "moderate", 201-300 is "poor", 301-400 is "very poor", and 401-500 is "severe".

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) notes that "poor" air quality may cause breathing discomfort, while "very poor" air quality significantly increases the risk of respiratory illnesses.

Several factors contribute to the worsening pollution, including stubble burning in nearby states. Haryana saw a 19.8 per cent rise in stubble-burning incidents in September, while Punjab experienced a 28.7 per cent reduction.

On Sunday, the AQI in Delhi 's Anand Vihar area reached 454 by 8:30 am, placing it in the "severe" category. In Dwarka, Sector-8, the AQI stood at 311 at the same time, categorised as "very poor". At ITO, the AQI was 232 at 8:30 am, falling under the "poor" category.

Delhi pollution: Ban on firecrackers

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has enforced a ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the capital until January 1. This move is part of efforts to reduce pollution during winter, a season known for a surge in harmful particulate matter caused by factors such as stubble burning and unfavourable weather conditions.

Delhi pollution level: Grap-I in place

The Commission for Air Quality Management has implemented Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Grap includes a set of emergency measures designed to mitigate air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) based on pollution severity. These measures include restrictions on construction, traffic management, and controlling industrial emissions.

Meanwhile, environmental concerns over the Yamuna River resurfaced as a thick layer of white foam, consisting of high levels of ammonia and phosphates, was observed. These chemicals, often due to untreated industrial waste and agricultural runoff, pose serious health risks, especially those related to respiratory and skin conditions.

