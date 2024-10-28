Mayoral polls to be held during MCD House meeting next month, says Oberoi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls, which have been pending for almost six months, will be held during the House meeting next month, Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced on Monday as she adjourned the current session.

Soon after Oberoi arrived in the House during the day, opposition party councillors raised slogans over issues such as pollution and the delay in the mayoral polls, leading to a ruckus.

The councillors demanded to hold the mayoral election, which is reserved for a Dalit candidate in the third term and has been pending since April.

Amid the commotion, Oberoi said, "Be assured the elections will be held in the next meeting. Right now, let us focus on the agenda to be discussed." However, as opposition councillors continued to raise objections, Oberoi passed several proposals and adjourned the House until the next meeting.

The House commenced 45 minutes later than its scheduled time of 11 am due to the mayor's late arrival, which drew protests from several councillors.