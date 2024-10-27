Despite ban, 18% NCR families plan to burst crackers this Diwali: Survey

Ahead of Diwali, a survey conducted in Delhi-NCR has revealed that 18 per cent of the respondents plan to burst firecrackers during the festival of lights, while 55 per cent don't intend to do so.

The survey conducted by LocalCircles with a sample size 10,526 said, "Among those who responded to the query, 55 per cent said they will not burn firecrackers as they cause pollution, whereas 19 per cent said they would like to burn crackers, and 9 per cent said they will burn crackers.

"Nine per cent of the respondents said they will burn crackers and they know how and from where to get them, while 8 per cent did not give a clear answer. To sum up, 18 per cent of Delhi-NCR families surveyed are likely to burn crackers this Diwali." Out of 10,526 people, 68 per cent of respondents were men while the remaining 32 per cent were women, it added.

As per the survey, some residents showed indifference towards the government advisories regarding firecrackers, as evidenced by the significant use of crackers during the Karva Chauth celebrations on October 20.

"This indicates that many people still possess firecrackers despite the ongoing ban on their manufacture, storage, sale, and use in Delhi and NCR until January 1, 2025," the survey said.

Many areas in Delhi-NCR have reported air quality index (AQI) levels exceeding 350, categorised as "severe".

The situation has led to increased discussion among residents about the effectiveness of the ban and enforcement measures as Diwali approaches, the survey added.