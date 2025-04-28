Delhi's power demand peaks at 6,015 MW, highest on Apr 28 in last 3 yrs

The peak power demand of Delhi, pushed by the hot weather, crossed 6,000 MW for the first time this season on Monday, said discom officials.

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi's peak power demand reached 6,015 MW at 3.30 pm -- the highest on April 28 in the last three years. Earlier, the highest peak demand on April 28 was 6,050 MW in 2022.

The peak demand on April 28 in 2024 and 2023 was 4,994 MW and 4,428 MW.

The maximum temperature in Delhi reached 40.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

BSES discoms -- BRPL and BYPL -- successfully met the demand of 2590 MW and 1290 MW in their distribution areas, said a spokesperson of the company.

He said more than 2,100 MW of green power will play an important role in ensuring a smooth supply in Delhi during the summer months.

Delhi is on the cusp of another historic power milestone, the SLDC said, adding that after clocking a record power demand of 8,656 MW in 2024, Delhi's peak power demand during the summers of 2025 may clock the 9,000 MW for the first time.

Amid the soaring temperatures, Delhi's power demand peaked at 6,015 MW, which is the highest so far this season, said a Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson.

The discom successfully met the peak demand of 1,817 MW in its distribution area of north Delhi, which is the highest in the season so far, she said.

The company is fully geared up for seamless power supply without any power outages and has sufficient measures in place amid the rising power demand during the summer season, she added.

A BSES spokesperson said power discoms are geared up to ensure a reliable supply to meet the demand of more than 50 lakh consumers and two crore residents in south, west, east and central Delhi.

BSES has made power banking arrangements with several states, from where the discoms will get up to 500 MW of power during the summer months, he added.