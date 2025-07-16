Two more Delhi schools receive bomb threats via email, students evacuated

Two more schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive day of such incidents in the national capital. According to news agency ANI, the threats were sent to St Thomas School in Dwarka and Vasant Valley School.

"The investigation is underway. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," the fire department said.

An official told news agency PTI that St Thomas School in Dwarka received a bomb threat via email at 5:26 am, followed by a similar threat to Vasant Valley School at 6:30 am.

ALSO READ: Delhi's St Stephen's College school receives bomb hoax; nothing suspicious This was the second bomb threat received by St Thomas School within two days. On Tuesday, St Thomas School and Delhi University's St Stephen’s College also received bomb threats. Authorities said the threat on Wednesday was sent to the Delhi Police via email at around 7 am.

Following the alert, both locations were immediately evacuated. Teams from the Delhi police bomb squad, dog squad, fire department, and special staff were deployed to the sites. The areas were cordoned off and thoroughly checked. “Nothing suspicious was found,” said the Delhi Police. On Monday, two schools in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri and Dwarka areas received bomb threats through emails sent to the police. No explosives were found during the search operations. ALSO READ: BSE gets bomb threat via email, turns out to be a hoax; FIR filed In the case of the Chanakyapuri school, the email reportedly contained messages critical of the Tamil Nadu government. Police said they were looking into the matter and continuing their investigation.