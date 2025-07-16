Home / India News / Two more Delhi schools receive bomb threats via email, students evacuated

St Thomas and Vasant Valley schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Wednesday, marking the third such scare in three days; no suspicious items found during search

This was the second bomb threat received by St Thomas School within two days. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:59 AM IST
Two more schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive day of such incidents in the national capital. According to news agency ANI, the threats were sent to St Thomas School in Dwarka and Vasant Valley School.
 
"The investigation is underway. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," the fire department said.
 
An official told news agency PTI that St Thomas School in Dwarka received a bomb threat via email at 5:26 am, followed by a similar threat to Vasant Valley School at 6:30 am.
 
This was the second bomb threat received by St Thomas School within two days. On Tuesday, St Thomas School and Delhi University's St Stephen’s College also received bomb threats. Authorities said the threat on Wednesday was sent to the Delhi Police via email at around 7 am.   
 
  Following the alert, both locations were immediately evacuated. Teams from the Delhi police bomb squad, dog squad, fire department, and special staff were deployed to the sites. The areas were cordoned off and thoroughly checked. “Nothing suspicious was found,” said the Delhi Police.
 
On Monday, two schools in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri and Dwarka areas received bomb threats through emails sent to the police. No explosives were found during the search operations.
 
In the case of the Chanakyapuri school, the email reportedly contained messages critical of the Tamil Nadu government. Police said they were looking into the matter and continuing their investigation.   
 

Golden Temple receives bomb threat

 
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) informed police that the Golden Temple in Amritsar received a bomb threat on Tuesday.
 
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the threat came via email and that multiple agencies, including the cybercrime cell, were involved in the probe. “We are taking help from the state cybercrime and other agencies. The police will solve the case and ensure security,” he added.
 
(With ANI inputs)

Delhi schools Bomb Threat Calls

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

