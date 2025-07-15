Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / BSE gets bomb threat via email, turns out to be a hoax; FIR filed

BSE gets bomb threat via email, turns out to be a hoax; FIR filed

Threat claimed four RDX bombs were planted in BSE tower; police, bomb squad found nothing after full sweep; FIR filed, probe underway to trace sender

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Mumbai Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough sweep of the building and surrounding premises | Image: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received a bomb threat through email on Monday, July 13, which Mumbai police later declared a hoax. Authorities launched an immediate investigation after receiving the alert, but no explosives were found following a comprehensive search.
 
According to news agency ANI, a BSE employee received the threat from an email ID impersonating 'Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan' - the Kerala chief minister.
 
The email claimed that four RDX-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been planted inside the BSE tower and warned of a blast scheduled for 3 pm on Monday. 
 

Police, bomb squad conduct full sweep

The employee informed BSE security, who immediately contacted Mumbai Police. A case was registered against an unknown person at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read

IPO

Anthem Biosciences IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP hits 20%

initial public offering, IPO

Smartworks Coworking IPO subscribed 13.45 times on final bidding day

NSE, BSE, shares slump, trading volumes, Sebi, Jane Street, high-frequency traders, derivatives turnover, market capitalization, index options, F&O turnover

NSE, BSE shares drop amid declining trading volumes, regulatory concerns

bond issue

NSE, BSE caution investors investing through online bond platforms

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Jane Street ban threatens 900% rally for Asia's oldest stock exchange

 
Mumbai Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough sweep of the building and surrounding premises.

Threat declared false, BSE functioning normally

Authorities found no suspicious materials or signs of explosives. The threat was declared unfounded, though security has been increased as a precaution.
 
The exchange confirmed that its operations remained unaffected. “The Exchange’s functioning continues as normal. We remain alert and are cooperating with authorities,” a BSE spokesperson said.
 
An FIR has been filed and a probe is ongoing to trace the origin of the threatening email and identify those responsible.

More From This Section

Shubhanshu Shukla

LIVE news: Axiom-4 Mission returns to Earth; Shubanshu Shukla, crew complete splashdown successfully

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shukla conducts 7 Indian experiments aboard ISS during Axiom-4 mission

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

Woman held at Mumbai airport with cocaine packed inside biscuit boxes

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

St Stephen's College, school in Dwarka get bomb threat, search op underway

Samay Raina

Samay Raina, others appear in SC over remarks 'ridiculing' disabled

Topics : BSE Indian stock exchanges Bomb Threat Calls Mumbai Mumbai police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon