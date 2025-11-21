Delhi halts outdoor school activities as air quality stays in 'severe' zone

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education and Directorate of Sports has instructed all schools to suspend outdoor activities and sports as the city’s air quality dropped into the ‘severe’ category, India Today reported. The move follows a Supreme Court observation a day earlier, where the court asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider directing schools to pause sports events planned for November and December.

CAQM advisory warns of health risks to children

In a fresh advisory, the CAQM, the pollution watchdog for Delhi-NCR, said that all sports competitions must be postponed due to the dangerous pollution levels. The panel noted that the present air quality poses serious health risks, especially for children. The advisory also applies to universities, colleges, and all recognised sports bodies across Delhi-NCR.

AQI remains in ‘severe’ zone for fourth day Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate this week, swinging between the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories. On Friday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained firmly in the ‘severe’ range, increasing health concerns across the National Capital Region (NCR). Many residents reported breathing discomfort, with pollution levels showing no sign of relief. At 8 am, the Anand Vihar monitoring station logged an AQI of 418, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. This is the fourth consecutive day that readings have stayed close to 420. Out of the 39 monitoring stations in Delhi, 13 recorded ‘severe’ air quality, driving the city’s average AQI to 372.

According to the CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”. Will schools close in Delhi-NCR? The worsening pollution has triggered renewed appeals from parents and student groups to shift all classes online. The Delhi government is also assessing whether to implement GRAP IV restrictions, which could directly impact school operations. So far, there is no official order to shut schools or colleges. Families have been asked to stay alert for updates on possible closures or online learning for younger students. Cold wave adding to pollution stress The seasonal smog and low visibility have been intensified by the approaching winter. The India Meteorological Department has said that temperatures in the coming days are expected to remain 1.6 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal, with minimum temperatures likely to fall into the single digits soon.