SC seeks EC's response on pleas challenging SIR in Kerala, other states

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, SVN Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Election Commission on all the fresh petitions filed by different political leaders, challenging SIR exercises in different states on different grounds.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a petitioner challenging SIR exercise in Kerala, submitted that local body elections are also scheduled to be held in the state and, therefore, there is some urgency involved in the matter.