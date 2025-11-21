Home / India News / SC seeks EC's response on pleas challenging SIR in Kerala, other states

SC seeks EC's response on pleas challenging SIR in Kerala, other states

The top court is already hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the Election Commission's decision to conduct pan-India SIR exercise

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, SVN Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Election Commission on all the fresh petitions filed by different political leaders, challenging SIR exercises in different states on different grounds.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a petitioner challenging SIR exercise in Kerala, submitted that local body elections are also scheduled to be held in the state and, therefore, there is some urgency involved in the matter.

The bench directed the pleas challenging SIR exercise in Kerala will be listed on November 26 and rest of the petitions challenging electoral roll revision exercise in other states will be taken up for hearing in the first or second week of December.

The top court is already hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the Election Commission's decision to conduct pan-India SIR exercise.

On November 11, the top court sought separate responses of the poll panel on pleas filed by DMK, CPI(M), West Bengal Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders challenging the SIR of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for 1st Atal canteen in Delhi's Timarpur

Delhi blast: L-G orders tighter intel, stricter checks on doctors & sellers

Rahul Gandhi urges fair prices, better safety for fishing communities

West Bengal SIR: Mamata Banerjee writes to EC, seeks immediate intervention

World collectively needs to scale up climate finance: India at COP30

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaSupreme CourtKerala

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story