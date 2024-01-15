Orange alert in Delhi amid dropping temp, air quality, GRAP restrictions

Delhi experienced thick fog on Monday morning with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius in RK Puram and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an "orange alert". The Air Quality Index (AQI) re-entered the "severe" category on Sunday, leading to the reimposition of restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Last week, major parts of the national capital city had gone down to the "very poor" category on the AQI index, leading the central government to roll back Grap stage II, which requires the AQI level to be above the 400- mark. This order was reversed on Sunday as air pollution rose in the national capital.

On Monday, ITO (412), Patparganj (428), Anand Vihar (431), Nehruui Nagar (460), Wazipur (410), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (41), and RK Puram (439) all fell into the "severe" AQI category. Pusa-IMD (331), Shadipur (372), and DU North Campus (387) were in the "very poor" AQI category.

AQI readings between zero and 50 are considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". AQI readings at or below 100 are considered satisfactory, while levels above 100 are considered unhealthy.

Cold alert in North India

Delhi is currently experiencing a severe winter season, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for Monday, January 15. This indicates a cold wave in the city with dense to very dense fog, and the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius. Homeless individuals are also increasingly seeking refuge in shelters set up by the state government. These shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food throughout the city.

The IMD has also issued a "cold alert" for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana for Monday and Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Delhi schools to commence classes from 9 am onwards due to cold weather On Sunday, the Delhi transport department immediately banned the construction and operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers due to worsening air quality. The ban will remain in effect until further notice. Vehicle inspection has been increased along the Ghazipur and Apsara borders.

The ban will remain in place until further notice from the transport department.

Travel advisory issued at Delhi Airport

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the airport authority wrote, "Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information." Adding, "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

On Sunday, many IndiGo flights also experienced delays due to low visibility across North India. Addressing the inconvenience caused to several passengers, in an official statement, the airline wrote, "Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, IndiGo flight operations were impacted on January 14, 2024. This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers."

Delhi asks schools to only run physical classes between 9 am - 5 pm

Delhi schools from nursery to class 5 were closed from January 8 to 12 due to severe fog conditions. However, schools reopened for physical classes, following orders from the Delhi Education Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The order by the Education Department ordered all students of government, government-aided and recognised private schools to return to school, including nursery, KG, and primary classes, with revised timings considering foggy conditions.

Schools have been directed to not open before 9 am or continue beyond 5 pm.

"Taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, Schools shall function w.e.f 15.01.2024 to 20.01.2024, as per the following schedule; General Shift: 9 am to 1 pm, Morning Shift: 9 am to 12:30 pm, Evening Shift: 1 pm to 5 pm," the order read.

(With agency inputs)