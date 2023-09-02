Home / India News / Delhi should have robust infra for hosting grand events like G20: LG Saxena

Delhi should have robust infra for hosting grand events like G20: LG Saxena

Saxena stressed that many permanent assets have been created for the city as part of the G20 Summit, and urged people to ensure that they are maintained and not vandalised

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Asked about the controversies which emerged in the run-up to the Summit with regard to the budget spent and the 'Shivling' shaped fountains, he said, "I do not want to go into the controversies."

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday said the national capital's infrastructure should be such that grand events like the G20 Summit can be hosted in a week's notice, and stressed that a lot of work was carried out in this regard in the last two months.

In an interview to PTI, he appreciated the efforts and hard work of all the agencies and officials involved in the preparations, and shared that finishing touches will be given by Saturday evening.

Saxena stressed that many permanent assets have been created for the city as part of the G20 Summit, and urged people to ensure that they are maintained and not vandalised.

"We will focus on beautifying the entire city now," he said.

Asked about the controversies which emerged in the run-up to the Summit with regard to the budget spent and the 'Shivling' shaped fountains, he said, "I do not want to go into the controversies."

He also said many of the artefacts have been given under CSR initiatives and not much expenditure has been incurred on beautifying the city.

As for the Shivling issue, he said, "What they are calling 'Shivling' is the imagination of the sculptor. There is God in every particle of the country. It is fine if they see God in it, but I only see it as an artefact. I cannot comment on others' opinions."

A 'credit' war had also ensued in the last few days with the AAP government ministers undertaking field visits to inspect Summit-related work in the city.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Security preparations for next month's G20 meet in full swing: Delhi Police

Sunshine moment for India: Jitendra Singh hails launch of Aditya-L1

After Moon, Sun, Isro readies mission to enhance understanding in Astronomy

Aditya-L1 solar mission a pioneering leap to study Sun, say experts

Aditya-L1 flight's Tenkasi connection in India's maiden solar mission

Chandrayaan-3: Rover moved from lander, to be put to sleep, says Isro chief

Topics :V K SaxenaDelhiinfrastructureG20 summitDelhi government

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story