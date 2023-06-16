Home / India News / Delhi to host influencers' meet to raise awareness on using public spaces

Delhi to host influencers' meet to raise awareness on using public spaces

PWD will host an 'Influencers' Meet' on Saturday to raise awareness among people about using and protecting public spaces of the newly streetscaped areas, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi to host influencers' meet to raise awareness on using public spaces

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) will host an 'Influencers' Meet' on Saturday to raise awareness among people about using and protecting public spaces of the newly streetscaped areas, officials said.

The Delhi government has 1400 km of road under its jurisdiction, while other roads are under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Development Authority.

The government has carried out beautification of roads that includes well-designed pedestrian-friendly footpaths for walkers, development of green stretch through plantations, creation of open air sitting areas, cycle tracks, selfie points, public facilities like water ATMs, toilets and street furniture, the officials said.

The PWD's Streetscaping division has connected with various social media influencers across Delhi. The agency has invited the influencers and their followers to witness the streetscaped areas at Sri Aurobindo Marg and understand the need to preserve the same, they said.

"Different stretches of Delhi have been specifically designed keeping in mind the need for adequate spaces required for pedestrians, avid cyclists, or fitness enthusiasts. Aiming to make people aware of use of these boulevards and openings, we thought of doing something out of the box and invited a group of influencers to bring the idea to people through their social media presence," said Vinay Sheel Saxena, Executive Engineer, Street Scaping Division (PWD).

The initiative which is executed under the campaign ROSE (Responsible Ownership of Public Spaces) is a joint collaboration of the PWD and road maintaining agencies.

Thirty influencers will assemble for Saturday's event and raise awareness through social media handles, the officials said.

Also Read

Nagaland transport dept appealed to create facilities for PwDs across state

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022

What are 'influencers', and how do companies use them for marketing?

Bournvita rejects social media influencer's claims of high sugar content

Union Minister Shripad Naik reviews preparations for G20 meets on tourism

Bengal panchayat poll nomination peaceful: Mamata on Oppn's violence claims

'Catch them young with their family' strategy for Atal Pension Yojana

Procure maize at MSP to prevent distress sales by farmers: Sukhbir Badal

Odisha Triple Train Accident: Death toll increases to 290, says official

Topics :PWDsInfluencer campaignSocial Mediapublic spaces

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story