Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Lifelong aid scheme for acid attack survivors in work: Delhi govt

Lifelong aid scheme for acid attack survivors in work: Delhi govt

Saurabh Bharadwaj pointed out that under the current welfare scheme, acid attack survivors are eligible for monthly disability assistance of Rs 2,500

Saurabh Bharadwaj
Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 6:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi government is working on schemes to provide lifelong financial assistance to acid attack survivors for medical procedures, and subsidised transport facilities to school students with benchmark disabilities, officials said on Thursday.

The government has also prepared a cabinet note on an assistance scheme for persons with benchmark disabilities who have high support needs, to engage care givers, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A person is said to have a benchmark disability if the disability level is 40 per cent or higher.

In a recent meeting chaired by Social Welfare Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, officers of the department informed him that a draft scheme of transport subsidy for Delhi school students with benchmark disabilities is under final stages of development, the officials said.

It will be soon placed before the minister for his approval, they said.

During the meeting, Bharadwaj pointed out that under the current welfare scheme, acid attack survivors are eligible for monthly disability assistance of Rs 2,500.

More From This Section

CBI chargesheets Karti Chidambaram, others in Chinese visa corruption case

Investment policies on the anvil ahead of Rising Rajasthan summit

Next Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to have six-month tenure

Indian Railways goes back to 60-day advance ticket booking window

Asad Ahmed to Vikas Dubey: A look at high-profile encounters by UP Police

He, however, stressed that such survivors often need lifelong corrective surgeries and medical procedures.

"The minister directed the officers to explore framing of a scheme to extend financial support for such medical procedures throughout the lives of the acid attack survivors," said a senior officer.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bomb threats: Delhi Police writes to social sites to get offenders' details

Nawaz Sharif reaches out to Delhi after Jaishankar's trip to Islamabad

Gap between actions, words: India slams Trudeau's 'One India' remarks

RG Kar issue: Delhi doctors demand justice, safety measures for workers

Premium

SBI to outsource running of 40% of onsite ATMs, marking largest such order

Topics :Acid attack victimsAcid attackacid attacksDelhi governmentAAP government

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story