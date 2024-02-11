Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory ahead of farmers' protest from Feb 13

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed farmer's protest on February 13 at the borders of Delhi.

According to the police, there will be diversions around the Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana).

"Traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed at Singhu Border from February 12 for commercial vehicles and from February 13 for all types of vehicles," the advisory said.

"Traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through the Gazipur border may take Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple or Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy Road or Chaudhary Charon Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad," it added.

There will also be a diversion around the Tikri Border.

"Heavy/Commercial Vehicles/Trucks going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border," the advisory read.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora arrived at the Ghazipur border to inspect security arrangements here ahead of the farmers' call for March to Delhi.

Traffic congestion was seen on GT Karnal Road as security has been tightened near the Singhu Border, ahead of the 'Delhi-Chalo' protest by farmers.

SP, Jhajjar Arpit Jain, told ANI that two companies from outside have come, i.e., ITBP and BSF, and another one will arrive soon. A total of 11 companies will be here. We are prepared for any situation. We are coordinating well with the Delhi Police."

Meanwhile, Delhi police issued an order prohibiting the gathering of the public at all borders between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, given the protest march to the national capital called by farmers.

The police have also barred the entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, and commercial vehicles into the National Capital from Uttar Pradesh.

The order that has been enforced today will remain in force until March 11, unless withdrawn earlier, according to the official statement by Delhi police.

As per the order, no protestor would be allowed to bear arms, including firearms, swords, trishuls, spears, rods, etc.

The order was issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of the Police, North East District, Delhi.

The order was promoted after Delhi police said they received information that some farmer organisations had given a call to their supporters to gather in the National Capital on February 13.

"Information has been received that some farmer organisations have given a call to their supporters to gather in Delhi on February 13 for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi until their demands are met. In order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law and order, a precautionary order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save lives and property in the area," read the order.

The Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Saturday announced the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services in several districts till February 13 when farmers are scheduled to march to Delhi to press for a host of demands.

According to a notification issued by the Haryana administration, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended.

According to an official order, mobile internet services will remain suspended in seven districts--Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa--from 6 am on February 11 till 11.59 pm on February 13.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal in Punjab's Ludhiana announced on Saturday that they will not join the 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13 but will oppose if the farmers face manhandling during the march.

BKU Lakhowal leaders also revealed their strategy regarding the 'Gramin Bharat Bandh' protest slated to be held on February 16. The Gramin Bharat Bandh call has been given by various organizations, including Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to press for their pending demands for the farming sector.

The strategy regarding it was disclosed by Harinder Singh Lakhowal, General Secretary of BKU Lakhowal, during a meeting held in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, he said that they do not support the announcement by farmer organizations belonging to the SKM (non-political) to march to Delhi on February 13 but also warned that if the farmers face manhandling, then all the farmer organizations will unitedly come out on the streets to render support.