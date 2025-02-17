Delhi wakes up to thin layer of fog, rain expected in coming days

After experiencing misty mornings over the past few days, Delhi woke up to light fog today. Daytime temperatures have risen 3 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal across most of North and Central India. In Delhi, the temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius by the end of February. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 29 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts shallow fog in the morning, followed by a cloudy sky later in the day. The relative humidity is currently at 17 per cent, with a wind speed of 17 km/h.
IMD weather forecast
The weather department has stated that a western disturbance will bring a fresh spell of rain to Delhi. The disturbance is expected to influence the western Himalayan region from today, with light rain likely in Delhi on February 19 and 20. A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is expected over Northwest India and Central India in the next three to four days. Night temperatures have dropped by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
Delhi's AQI update
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day, just days after the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 131. The drop in air quality comes after it remained in the moderate category for three days last week. At 8 am on February 17, the AQI stood at 250, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
On Tuesday, Delhi is expected to experience warm weather, with strong surface winds during the daytime. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to provide relief from recent cold conditions.