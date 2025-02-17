Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi wakes up to thin layer of fog, rain expected in coming days

Delhi wakes up to thin layer of fog, rain expected in coming days

The IMD forecasts shallow fog in the morning, followed by a cloudy sky later in the day

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter
The weather department has stated that a western disturbance will bring a fresh spell of rain to Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 7:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After experiencing misty mornings over the past few days, Delhi woke up to light fog today. Daytime temperatures have risen 3 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal across most of North and Central India. In Delhi, the temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius by the end of February.  According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 29 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts shallow fog in the morning, followed by a cloudy sky later in the day. The relative humidity is currently at 17 per cent, with a wind speed of 17 km/h. 

IMD weather forecast

The weather department has stated that a western disturbance will bring a fresh spell of rain to Delhi. The disturbance is expected to influence the western Himalayan region from today, with light rain likely in Delhi on February 19 and 20.  A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is expected over Northwest India and Central India in the next three to four days. Night temperatures have dropped by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. 

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day, just days after the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 131. The drop in air quality comes after it remained in the moderate category for three days last week. At 8 am on February 17, the AQI stood at 250, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).   

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Tuesday, Delhi is expected to experience warm weather, with strong surface winds during the daytime. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to provide relief from recent cold conditions.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliamentary panel on 'One Nation One Election' to meet on February 25

Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes

Kumbh devotees count their dead as crowd fails to reduce at NDLS

ePlane, ICATT ink deal for 788 air ambulances valued at over $1 billion

Premium

Rain not sole culprit: IIT panel's verdict on Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport

Topics :Delhi weatherweather forecastsIMD weather forecastRainfallwinter

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story