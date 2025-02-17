Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes

Delhi-NCR woke up to strong tremors as an earthquake of magnitude 4 was felt in the early hours of Monday morning. The tremors were strong enough to be felt in the residential areas of the national capital and the surrounding areas of Noida and Indirapuram.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake that struck Delhi and other NCR regions occurred at a latitude of 28.59 North and longitude of 77.16 East, at a depth of five kilometres.

According to a report, the epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan. That region, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. It recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 in 2015, PTI reported, citing an official. A loud sound was also heard when the earthquake struck.