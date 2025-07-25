Humid morning in Delhi after light showers; IMD predicts more rain today

The IMD has forecast more rainfall for July 25. The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, with chances of light to moderate showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may stay between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

No major weather alerts have been issued for the capital in the coming days. Light to moderate rainfall with occasional thunderstorms is expected to continue until the end of the month. Cloudy skies and relatively lower temperatures are likely through the week. Humidity levels will vary based on the intensity and timing of rain.

Telangana CM keeps officials on high alert

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed district collectors to remain alert and coordinate efforts amid heavy rain forecasts across the state.

Speaking from Delhi, Reddy instructed officials to monitor the situation, especially in areas under weather alerts, and take all steps necessary to prevent casualties or damage. He also ordered precautionary measures in flood-prone zones, including Greater Hyderabad, and asked district authorities to remain on standby.

Landslide damages homes, road in Uttarkashi

A landslide triggered by heavy rain on July 23 night struck Nuranu village in Uttarkashi district, damaging homes, an under-construction road, and apple orchards.