Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rain batters Delhi, Mumbai; IMD sounds alerts in Maharashtra districts

Rain batters Delhi, Mumbai; IMD sounds alerts in Maharashtra districts

Delhi wakes up to heavy rain and traffic snarls, while Mumbai sees waterlogging and IMD issues orange alert for six districts including Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

New Delhi: People caught in heavy rain during the Monsoon session of Parliament, at the parliamnet complex in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi and parts of the NCR region were hit by intense rainfall on Wednesday morning, leading to widespread traffic disruptions and waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for July 23, forecasting light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.
 
The city’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could hover around 25.6 degrees. With high moisture content in the atmosphere, humidity levels are likely to remain elevated throughout the day.
 
The IMD has predicted mostly cloudy skies and light to very light rainfall over the week in Delhi, with occasional thunderstorms. No further weather alerts are in place for the capital until July 28.
 
 

Waterlogging disrupts traffic across NCR

 
The morning showers led to significant waterlogging and traffic congestion across key areas of Delhi and NCR. Commuters faced delays on major roads, including ITO, South Extension, NH-8, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Nehru Place, East of Kailash, Colony Road, and multiple localities in South, North, and South East Delhi.
 
Visuals from across the city showed heavy rainfall impacting early morning movement, with traffic personnel deployed at several locations to manage the disruption.

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi to witness moderate rainfall today; red alert issued in Himachal

Delhi Rains, Rain

Cloudy skies, light rain likely in Delhi today; orange alert in Uttarakhand

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Delhi enjoys pleasant weather as IMD issues red alert for Kerala, Karnataka

Delhi Rains, Rain

Monsoon rain cools Delhi; IMD forecasts more showers, thunderstorms today

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi to see light rain, strong winds as pleasant monsoon phase continues

Delhi’s AQI improves post showers

 
The rainfall brought a welcome improvement in Delhi’s air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 64 at noon on July 23, categorised as ‘satisfactory’.
 
As per CPCB standards, AQI between 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, and 101–200 ‘moderate’. The rain helped reduce dust and pollutants in the air, offering temporary relief to residents. 
 

IMD issues orange alert in Maharashtra

 
In Maharashtra, Mumbai and surrounding regions continued to face heavy downpours as the monsoon intensified. The IMD issued an orange alert for Wednesday in six districts: Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar.
 
Severe waterlogging was reported in multiple low-lying areas of Mumbai, prompting the Mumbai Traffic Police to close the Andheri Subway as a precautionary measure.
 
Authorities have urged residents to stay alert, avoid waterlogged zones, and follow traffic advisories as rainfall continues in parts of Maharashtra and northern India.
                               

More From This Section

Haridwar, Kanwariyas, Kanwar Yatra, Kanwar

After Kanwar Yatra rush, Haridwar battles waste; Delhi hit by noise, jams

vendors, vendor, vegetable, Vegetables

Karnataka vendors demand relief after GST notice over UPI transactions

Supreme Court, SC

Cash row: Will constitute bench to hear Justice Varma's plea, says SC

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash discovery row: Justice Varma urges SC to accord urgent hearing on plea

Parliament

Parliament LIVE news: Amended Anti-Doping Bill to be tabled in Parliament amid Wada Concerns

Topics : Delhi weather IMD weather forecast heavy rains Heavy rain and thunderstorm BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon